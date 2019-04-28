Lorraine Kelly reflects on heartbreaking news close to her heart This is tragic…

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about a personal story close to her heart. The TV presenter has written an article for the Mail on Sunday about her friend and producer Helen Addis, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in April 2018 at the age of just 39. Lorraine said that the news "completely floored" everyone at ITV who worked with Helen, who has three young children and keeps fit and healthy. The mother-of-one revealed that Helen had been reminded to check her breasts after Dr Hilary Jones had been talking about the importance of checking, and that was when she found a lump in her right breast.

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out about her friend's battle with breast cancer

Helen didn't think that the lump would be cancer, but after getting diagnosed, she underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery to remove lymph nodes under her arms where the cancer had spread. Lorraine added that her friend is currently having further drug treatment in the hope that her tumours don't come back. "We hope we've seen the back of her cancer. And she caught it early, which means she has the best possible chance of being well again," she wrote. Helen has now launched a campaign, Change And Check, which will see stickers put on mirrors in women's changing rooms in shops and gyms to help remind everyone to check for symptoms and be aware.

The star is helping to promote breast cancer awareness

Elsewhere, Lorraine has recently returned to work following the Easter break, which saw her daytime show being hosted by Christine Lampard in her absence. The star enjoyed a magical break away to Zambia and Botswana with her husband Steve Smith, and shared some lovely photos on Instagram of their time there.

"Oh Africa – beautiful and heartbreaking. Cannot wait to see you again. Thank you #botswana #zambia #wildlifeconservation. We will be back soon. #blessed," Lorraine captioned a photo of herself and Steve at sunset, both clutching what appears to be a gin and tonic while they cuddle up for a photo. Another snap shows the pair in matching outfits during a day out on safari. "Thank you beautiful #botswana and #zambia for an incredible trip," Lorraine wrote, adding: "Close encounters with lion, elephant, leopard, rhino, cheetah, African wild dogs and even honey badgers. Generous and open hearted people. Loved camping. Can’t wait to return."

