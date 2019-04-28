Gordon Ramsay shares the sweetest message of encouragement to his son Jack Further proof of the pair's close relationship

Gordon Ramsay wished his son Jack good luck in the London Marathon on Sunday with a sweet behind-the-scenes snap and an even sweeter message.

The father-son pair competed in the 2018 London Triathlon

His caption says: “Wishing my best mate @_jackrams3y_ the best of luck tomorrow running the #londonmarathon ! I’m so proud that it’s his second time at only 19 !!! With @oscarjramsay as your newest supporter I know you got this !!! And help Jack raise funds for @greatormondst by donating in the link in my bio Gx”

The photo, which Gordon posted to Instagram the night before the race, shows Jack decked out in his running gear, most notably a purple vest with his name on the top and the logo of Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, his chosen cause. But even better than what he is wearing is what he is holding.

Curled up in the nook of his elbow is the newest member of the Ramsey clan: Jack’s baby brother Oscar, who was only born on 4 April but already has 65.9k followers on his own Instagram account and had his first photo shoot with a professional photographer the same day he left the hospital. Saturday’s post, which shows tiny Oscar frowning and clutching one of his brother’s fingers, quickly racked up over 283,000 likes. Gordon’s followers are in agreement about how adorable the image is, commenting, “Gorgeous photo” and "Killing me with cuteness!"

Gordon has three other children with his wife Tana, a cookbook author: Megan, 21, 19-year old Jack’s twin Holly and CBBC star Matilda, 17, who presents Matilda and the Ramsey Bunch from the family’s stunning Los Angeles home. But while the celebrity chef clearly loves all his kids, he and Jack, who looks the spitting image of his dad, have a special bond. Gordon’s previously revealed that he broke down when Jack left for university. “I was a mess. [I thought] my best mate has just left me,” he confessed to Jonathan Ross.

