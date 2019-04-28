New HUGE royal baby clue revealed about Meghan Markle's due date Not long to go!

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby due any day now, everyone is on tenterhooks awaiting news that Meghan is in labour. And while many have speculated that the baby will arrive this weekend, a new sign has emerged to suggest that he or she won't be arriving on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday morning, it was announced that Prince Harry will be attending the London Marathon to hand out medals and meet volunteers. This was something that wasn't announced until the day just in case there was any sign that Meghan would go into labour. As a result, we can assume that the Duchess isn't expected to welcome their first baby just yet – but of course this could change at any moment. Harry's appearance at the Anzac Day service on Thursday was also announced last minute for the same reason.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby any day now

Everyone in the royal family is excited to welcome Harry and Meghan's first child. During Prince William's recent trip to New Zealand, he opened up about his future niece or nephew's upcoming birth, surprising royal-watchers by admitting that he had no way of finding out any news from his brother. A video of William chatting to fans during a walkabout saw him asked: "Any sign of the royal baby?" to which he responded: "I haven't got my phone on me, I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate!" Prince William's update came after it was revealed that he and wife Kate paid a visit to Meghan at Frogmore House following the Easter service in Windsor on Sunday. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Cambridges were keen to see how the Duchess was doing as she nears the end of her pregnancy, because she was unable to attend the church service at St George’s Chapel.

The royal couple recently relocated to Windsor ahead of their baby's arrival

Harry and Meghan recently moved to their new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, in preparation for the royal baby. Meghan is currently nesting and isn't expected to be seen again until after the baby has been born. Unlike with many royal babies, the couple have made the decision to keep the arrangements for the birth private. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

A close look at Prince Harry's christening gown

