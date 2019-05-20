Katie Piper hospitalised after ignoring health symptoms: Strictly stars rush to send get well wishes Strictly's Gorka Marquez was one of the first to message her

Kate Piper has revealed she is in hospital after failing to spot how serious her symptoms were. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday evening, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a snap from her bed as she told her fans: "Ignored some symptoms because of being too busy and now I am in hospital with a bad infection!" Although it is not known exactly what cause the infection, Katie explained that she was being well looked after by NHS staff. "Moral of the story, always listen to your body," she added. "I am being looked after by some fantastic NHS nurses and doctors as always."

Her Strictly dance partner, Gorka Marquez, was one of the first to post a lovely message, saying: "Partner!!! Sending you love!!" Fellow 2018 contestant Dr Ranj wrote: "Oh no! Hope you feel better soon x." Joe Sugg added: "Get well soon." Meanwhile, Karen Clifton remarked: "Sending you a big hug." Lee Ryan said: "Hope you're ok my lovely." This Morning's Ruth Langsford wrote: "Sorry to hear that Katie....hope you’re feeling better soon x."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals baby's due date - and it's very soon!

In February, Katie revealed she had undergone facial surgery by her long-serving surgeon Dr Muhammad Ali Jawad in Pakistan. She was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend, and since then, the mother-of-two has had over 200 procedures to treat her burns and scars. The 35-year-old model, author and presenter was joined by her doting husband Richard, who stayed by her bedside until she recovered. The TV star updated fans on Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of herself post-operation, along with the caption: "I'm in hospital in Pakistan being cared for by @majawad1." A spokesperson for Katie then told the Daily Mail: "Katie has travelled to Pakistan to have an operation by her long-standing surgeon who is now based there. She sends her love and thanks to everyone who has sent well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Loading the player...

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Last year, it was revealed that the man convicted of the attack against her had been granted parole after just nine years of serving his life sentence for the crime. Katie - who was taking part in Strictly at the time, told HELLO!: "Strictly is a great and positive distraction - the time and energy it takes to learn a new dance every week means there's not much time to focus on anything else."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.