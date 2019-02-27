Katie Piper travels to Pakistan to undergo important operation Katie is doing well

Katie Piper is currently in a Pakistan hospital, recovering after undergoing an operation. Since 2008, when Katie was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend, the mother-of-two has had over 200 procedures to treat her burns and scars. The 35-year-old model, author and presenter travelled to Pakistan on Tuesday to be treated by her long-serving surgeon Dr Muhammad Jawad who she has known for over a decade. Katie was joined by her doting husband Richard who is staying by her bedside until she recovers. The former Strictly star updated fans on Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of herself post-operation, along with the caption: "I'm in hospital in Pakistan being cared for by @majawad1." A spokesperson for Katie told the Daily Mail: "Katie has travelled to Pakistan to have an operation by her long-standing surgeon who is now based there. She sends her love and thanks to everyone who has sent well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Katie with Gorka Marquez in last year's Strictly

Katie's commitment to helping survivors of burns and trauma through The Katie Piper Foundation, set up in 2009, is born out of the huge challenges she has faced in her own life. She was left with severe facial burns and blinded in her left eye after the horrific attack. Last year, it was revealed that the man convicted of the attack against her had been granted parole after just nine years of serving his life sentence for the crime. Katie - who was taking part in Strictly at the time, told HELLO! magazine: "Strictly is a great and positive distraction - the time and energy it takes to learn a new dance every week means there's not much time to focus on anything else."

The mum-of-two also praised her husband in the interview, adding: "He always has had my back 110%. He's a wonderful husband and such a great hands-on dad. I'm very lucky to have found him We've been through so much together and he’s such an amazing constant in my life." Whatever the future has in store, she will never forget her time on Strictly."

