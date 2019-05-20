Gemma Atkinson reveals baby's due date - and it's very soon! Not long to go!

The countdown is officially on! Gemma Atkinson has revealed her baby is due in less than two months' time. The 34-year-old radio presenter, who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, took to Instagram to share an update on her pregnancy with a snap of her bare bump. "In less than 2 months you'll be here," the mother-to-be wrote in the caption. Over on Instagram Stories, Gemma revealed that she was reading her hypnobirthing book and has since become "genuinely excited" to give birth. "So excited. I'm genuinely so excited for what's to come," she gushed.

The post comes shortly after Gemma's hospital dash last week. Gemma was admitted to hospital after "vomiting all night" and was left in pain with "fever, aches and cold sweats". Taking to her Instagram page, the former Strictly star confessed that she was suffering from her fourth kidney infection. She wrote: "Today's post is the glamorous subject of Kidney infections! Yes, I'm going there. I've had three so far during pregnancy and this morning I was diagnosed with my fourth."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson spends quality time with Gorka Marquez after hospital dash

"The first two I knew nothing about, the third one floored me and I actually ended up in A&E with it back in early April," she added. "Apparently some woman are just prone to them (I'm clearly not a doctor but I was told it's because our uterus is so close to the bladder. It apparently sits directly on top of it and the increased weight can block the drainage of urine causing an infection) The joys!"

Loading the player...

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Detailing the change in her body during pregnancy, Gemma concluded: "I recognised my symptoms from last time, caught it quickly so it's not as bad as the last one (thankfully) and it's currently being treated. There's lots of changes happening in our bodies when pregnant and it’s always better to have a check-up, for peace of mind if nothing else. The NHS have been wonderful in looking after me but in the nicest way possible I don’t want to see any of them again until I’m due to deliver."

READ: Gemma Atkinson pens emotional message about her late father ahead of giving birth

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.