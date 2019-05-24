Former Corrie star Shayne Ward shocks fans with unrecognisable new look What a transformation!

Shayne Ward may have said goodbye to Coronation Street back in May 2018, but fans are still surprised to see how different he now looks to his beloved character Aidan Connor – and his former popstar persona, of course. The star, who has long been known for his shaven head and stubble, has been rocking a full beard and a curly mop of hair of late. On his most recent Instagram selfie, one fan wrote: "OMG you have changed loads from your Corrie days! I hardly recognise you! Looking good there Shayne."

Shayne is sporting a totally different look

Many have noticed Shayne's trimmer physique, too. The actor has shared some insights into his fitness journey, posting a video from a personal training session in March. "Wow! You look so fit and healthy, very trim and dapper!" another fan commented on one of Shayne's outfit photos.

It looks like the X Factor winner's transformation has been something to do with a new acting role in film G-LOC. In March he wrote on Instagram, "Script learnt, hair and beard grown. Now counting down the days until I film 'G-LOC' directed by @tompatonfilm. #curlyhaircrew."

Aside from his dramatic new look, Shayne also shares plenty of snippets of his sweet family life on Instagram, including making memories with his daughter Willow. Speaking to HELLO! at the Inside Soap Awards in October 2018, he even revealed that she is taking after him when it comes to singing. Cute!

With daughter Willow

He said: "Willow's singing everywhere. Me and Sophie are saying she will be the next Barbra Streisand! She loves it, it's one of those things when she gets older when you will ask whether I want her to get into the industry, and it's whatever she wants and we will back her 100 percent. She is definitely going to do something, we aren’t even forcing it upon her and she's like only two and she's an amazing character. She's got her little piano and sings every morning, she loves it!"

