Anne Hegerty's amazing weight loss: How Britain's Brightest Family star slimmed down

Britain's Brightest Family host Anne Hegerty, who found fame on The Chase and went on to appear in I'm a Celebrity, has slimmed down in recent months and wowed her fans. The 60-year-old-quiz champion lost weight during her time in the Australian jungle where campmates eat a basic diet of rice and beans. It is thought the star lost a stone during her three weeks in the jungle, with Anne appearing much slimmer at the National Film Awards at the end of March. The TV host's face is looking noticeably thinner, as is her figure. So how did she do it?

Anne spoke to This Morning during I'm a Celebrity and explained her weight loss was all down to the lack of salt in the camp and her body rejecting rice. She said: "The trouble is really there is no salt. About a week ago my digestive system just said to me ‘I’m sorry, I'm not having any more rice. I can have beans, I can have rice and beans but I am having no more rice because it is just going straight through. So since then I’ve not had rice by itself. It just went straight through me.”

The star also spoke to Jeremy Vine in January 2019 about her weight and said that even though she is a large lady, she is not unhealthy. She told him: "I do not have big bones. I do not have a glandular issue. I'm fat because I eat enormously. That's why. And I love cake, it's brilliant.."

When Jeremy asked Anne about warnings of health consequences over being large, she replied: "But the thing is my health is fine. Before I went into the jungle I had to have a load of tests and they all came back saying, 'Your blood sugar is perfectly normal, your blood pressure is if anything lower than perhaps it might be. We've spent an hour staring at scans of your heart, you don't have any clogged-up arteries'. She added: "I'm not a fit fat person and I would like to be fitter, but I am not unhealthy."

During an appearance on Loose Women in January, Anne told viewers how doing I'm a Celebrity has helped viewers to see her as herself, rather than as her alter-ego, The Governess. She said: "For a long time I wasn’t allowed to be anything but The Governess when I went on TV, even if I went on a talk show I had to be in costume. I mean guys, I own clothes!"

