Loose Women's Stacey Solomon welcomes third child Congratulations to the couple!

Congratulations to Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash who have welcomed their first child together. The pair confirmed the happy news on Instagram, with Joe taking over Stacey's page to announce the 29-year-old had given birth Thursday morning, which was "a lot earlier than planned". The couple did not share the sex of the baby.

Sharing an image of an exhausted Stacey in a hospital bed with their baby resting on her chest, Joe said: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

Congratulations!

The news come shortly after Stacey spoke candidly about the guilt she felt due to her kids having different dads. Talking to Closer magazine, she explained: "I did feel guilty about having babies with different dads. I didn't want my kids to have a negative or confused upbringing. There's a stigma about having babies with different partners." The mother of three continued: "My boys are incredibly loved – by me and their fathers, and by Joe, who is just another positive male role model in their lives. And that can only be good for them. They are so content and confident and happy."

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon shares a peek inside her super-stylish bedroom

The couple announced the pregnancy in February

The couple announced their happy news in February with a picture of the baby scan on Instagram. Stacey is already a mum to two sons, Zachary, eleven, and Leighton, seven and Joe is a father to Harry who is eleven years old. Sharing his excitement of expanding their family even further, the former EastEnders' star explained: "We’ve been so blessed with three incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now".

READ MORE: Pregnant Stacey Solomon encourages fans to be 'body kind' in candid bikini photo

The Loose Women panellist had a star-studded baby shower earlier XX this month XX in Essex. The then, mother-to-be stunned in an off the shoulder white dress that emphasised her blossoming bump. The former X-Factor star shared some sweet snaps from the day, with attendees including Andrea McLean, Jane Moore, Candice Brown, Ashely Roberts and more.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.