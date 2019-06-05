Jessica Alba reveals she's been going to counselling with oldest daughter The Hollywood actress is a doting mum to three children

Jessica Alba shares three young children with her husband Cash Warren, and is determined to be the best mum she can be to them. So much so, that the Hollywood actress has taken to going to therapy sessions with her oldest, ten-year-old Honor, in the hope of learning how to be a "better mother" and to help "communicate better with her." Jessica made the revelation at Her Campus Media's eight annual Her Conference in Hollywood over the weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she told the audience: "Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that's it. I don't feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings." She continued: "I didn't grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving. So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids."

Jessica Alba has started going to therapy with her oldest daughter

Jessica often shares sweet photos of her three children on social media, and last month paid tribute to them with a series of pictures of them which she posted on Instagram. Alongside the collection of family snaps, she wrote: "This is my world. My heart burst open the moment I became a mum almost 11 years ago. I became a soft, vulnerable, open women -fully comfortable in myself knowing that I’m far from perfect but I always try to do my best -my kiddos are my #1."

Jessica and her two daughters Honor and Haven

The actress continued: "There has been no greater gift in my life than being their mama. It’s messy, chaotic, hilarious, cosy, warm, joyful, hectic, frustrating, rewarding, and everything in between." Jessica went on to thank photographer Jon Davis for capturing her family in the sweet photos. Jessica has admitted recently that despite her children's privileged upbringing, she is strict about making sure they know the value of hard work.

Jessica told Parents magazine that she is often asked by her kids why she works so hard. Her answer to them was: "Do you like your life? Because it's not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That's why you take care of your stuff" She added: "And guess what?! If you don't work hard, your life won't always be like this. You've got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well."

