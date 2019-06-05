Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi has TWO bedrooms – take a look inside What a lucky girl!

Kylie Jenner has revealed she created a second bedroom for her daughter Stormi Webster within her Kylie Cosmetics office. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a glimpse inside the fun toddler-friendly space in her new YouTube video, which takes fans though a typical day in her life.

The 21-year-old has taken a number of steps to ensure her workplace is a fun place for Stormi, including buying a miniature car that the one-year-old can drive around the office. Kylie also revealed that Stormi often attends her business meetings, and can be seen holding the toddler on her lap while sat in a conference room. "Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is."

Kylie Jenner has set up a bedroom for Stormi at her office

When she tires of the lengthy discussions about Kylie's latest beauty launches, Stormi has a fun bedroom of her own, which is filled with a selection of books and toys, including a ball pit and toy kitchen. "It's hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes. So that’s why I made her a bedroom here, so she can be with me and still have fun," Kylie says in the video.

The 19-minute video also shows a look inside Stormi's incredible wardrobe, which is filled with more clothes than most adults own. Kylie looked through rails of designer outfits before settling on a plain T-shirt, black shorts and trainers, from the toddler's huge collection.

Stormi also has her own miniature car to drive around the office

Kylie has gone out of her way to create beautiful and fun spaces for her daughter, not only in her office but also in her home. She has previously showed inside Stormi's playroom, which has Perspex shelving displaying a selection of children's books and games, while her nursery has been filled with eco-friendly furnishings.

The billionaire beauty mogul recently opened the doors to her Calabasas home in an interview with Architectural Digest, revealing that she wanted to pay homage to her business, Kylie Cosmetics, by having furniture custom-dyed to match shades from her lipstick collection, while another table resembles the brand’s logo.

