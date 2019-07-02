Lisa Riley stuns as she shows off incredible weight loss Go Lisa!

Lisa Riley had everyone talking on social media this week after she showcased her incredible 12-stone weight loss in a new photo. The former Emmerdale actress is one of the stars taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing cruise, and she had posted a picture of herself at dinner after the first night of the show – which also involves former Strictly contestant Debbie McGee and pro dancers Neil Jones and Graziano Di Prima. Many of Lisa's followers were quick to compliment her on her slender frame, with one writing: "You look amazing Lisa, totally inspirational," while another added: "You look amazing and so much younger." A third joked: "You look truly amazing, but I do hope that empty dinner plate isn't the secret!"

Lisa Riley looks incredible!

Over the past few years, Lisa has slimmed down from a UK size 28 to a size 14, and even released her own diet book to help others. In 2017, the former Loose Women panellist had surgery to remove a stone of lose skin, something she didn't think about at the beginning of her weight loss journey. Lisa was praised for her honesty after she admitted that it had left her feeling unhappy, but since having it removed she feels very proud of her body.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals hopes for being a good father to baby Archie

The former Emmerdale actress has been very honest about her weight loss journey

Lisa has shared her secret to maintaining her weight loss, which is as simple as not eating carbohydrates after 1:30pm. Speaking to the Mirror, Lisa revealed that she makes lunch her main meal of the day, followed by a lighter dinner before 7pm. "I was the classic over-eater but I have completely changed my attitude towards food," said Lisa, whose favourite foods used to be white bread, crumpets, crisps and pasta. "I used to go out for a meal and have a starter, main and pudding. No wonder I was gaining weight."

READ: Stacey Solomon gets annoyed after Joe Swash makes parenting error

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Lisa, who celebrated her fifth anniversary with fiancé Al in June. The pair only went public with their relationship in 2017, and announced their engagement the following year. Lisa told HELLO! shortly after getting engaged that she was hoping that when they get married, her wedding dress would reflect her "kooky" style", while her two young nephews would play a role in the special day.