Prince Harry reveals hopes of being a positive role model for baby Archie

The Duke of Sussex has revealed how fatherhood has changed his perspective on what it means to be a good role model. Speaking candidly at the National Youth Mentoring Summit, organised by the Diana Awards charity, on Tuesday, Prince Harry admitted that since he welcomed baby Archie with the Duchess of Sussex in May, he has become acutely aware of the importance of setting a good example, and being a positive influence in his son's life.

"I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realise that someone looks up to them, that – for that person – you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behaviour, one day maybe even following in my footsteps. Harry continued: "But it's not just my role as a father that shows me that; it's in the people I see every day that don't realise how inspirational they are to those watching."

Harry also touched on how his mother, Princess Diana – who would have been 58-years-old on Monday, had been a role model without even realising it. He added: "My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realizing the impact she would have on so many lives. You don't have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact it's equally valuable if you're not because it's more relatable. Being a role model and mentor can help heal the wounds of your own past and create a better future for someone else."

Our students were truly thrilled to meet with HRH The Duke of Sussex and tell him about their experience of the @DianaAward #NYMS19 pic.twitter.com/QSsetEVQWY — John Smeaton Academy (@SmeatonAcademy) July 2, 2019

This isn't the first time Harry has revealed his fears about fatherhood. Before Archie was born, Harry attended a roundtable discussion with Commonwealth young leaders in January and expressed his worries about the world his son will be born into. He said: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."

While announcing Archie's arrival, Harry said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth – it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon." And just four days after Archie's birth, Harry revealed that his son has "given him a new focus and goal" in his life.

