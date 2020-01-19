Dancing on Ice star Joe Swash is a doting dad to baby son Rex, who he shares with girlfriend Stacey Solomon. The celebrity couple have been updating their fans on their parenting journey since their little boy's arrival in May - including the highs and not so brilliant moments! In July when Rex was just two months old, Stacey took to Instagram to reveal that she had spent ages getting her then-newborn to sleep, only for Joe to undo all her hard work. The TV presenter shared a video of her and Joe discussing the fact that he had said that he would do the night feed later that day. But midway through the conversation, Stacey noticed that Joe had woken up their son. She turned to Joe, and said: "What are you doing? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I've just put him down to sleep – are you kidding me? Are you joking me?"

Stacey Solomon wasn't happy when Joe woke up baby Rex!

Loved for their honesty, Stacey and Joe even had a frank conversation about parenthood in December while appearing on Stacey's podcast, Here We Go Again. Confessing that he "resented" Stacey in the first few weeks following Rex's birth after she tried to keep him all to herself, Joe admitted that Stacey had even banned him from going near Rex after he sprayed too much deodorant. He said: "I did resent you. But it's weird, because in any other situation, I would have probably of gone 'we just need to take some time apart, we need to have a little separation,' that's how bad it was."

Stacey took baby Rex to watch Joe perform for the first time on Dancing on Ice

Joe added: "I think because it's a baby, it makes everything acceptable. There's a real reason behind it. If it was just a normal, every day, this is how we are feeling. Fine, I would have to think about where we were in a relationship. Because we had our baby, our family, it all becomes acceptable." Despite the difficult time, the duo are now on the same page and admitted that they are "really strong".

Touched by his words, Stacey responded: "If I had a baby and my partner didn't want me anywhere near that baby, I would have really of struggled. You were amazing Joe!" Admitting all he had to do was "bite my tongue a little bit," Joe added: "It wasn't the real you screaming and shouting. Honestly, Stacey, I have to take my hat off to you. The whole pregnancy, the whole birth, you handled it like a legend. It didn't go to plan, you still jumped straight back onto it. You have been amazing since. Our kid is amazing, he's the happiest, smiliest baby I have ever met in my life!" He concluded: "Listen, I've seen the worst you've got to give me, and if I can swallow the worst that you can give me, then we are really good."

