Strictly's Joanne Clifton opens up about eating disorder in candid post The professional dancer won Strictly with Ore Oduba in 2016

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Joanne Clifton has touched upon her struggles with food in a bid to inspire her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 35-year-old wrote a candid post, warning fans to see the signs. "I had to have a little word with myself the other day," she wrote. "As I'm trying to stay in shape now I dance less, but I have to be so careful as I realised it's very easy for me to slip back and literally not eat at all."

Recalling her past, she explained: "Back in Italy I stopped eating for a period of time. I would have maybe half a mini croissant max a day and keep going only with espressos. This caused all sorts of problems with my health. But I had convinced myself that that was how I was supposed to be as a dancer. How wrong I was looking back at these pictures."

"I guess what I want to say is, STAY HEALTHY," she added. "Be sensible and diet with advice from PROFESSIONALs and LISTEN carefully to the professionals. Being THAT skinny IS JUST NOT WORTH IT. If you know someone wanting to diet, who had eating disorders in the past, keep an eye on them!" Turning her attention to inspiring dancers, she concluded: "And any young dancers who may think that's how you should be, you're wrong. To be the best dancer your body needs feeding, you need energy and stamina and strong enough muscles!"

Joanne with brother Kevin Clifton

Since winning Strictly in 2016 with Ore Oduba, Joanne has been on tour with The Rocky Horror Show, playing the lead role of Janet Weiss in the iconic stage production. Her cast mates included Blue singer Duncan James, and West End star Stephen Webb. "We've all become so close on this tour and that’s been a really nice and fun thing about it," Joanne previously told the Lancaster Guardian.

"There is only around 14 of us and just last week we all enjoyed a night out together. It’s a super talented cast and it's been great for me as it is the first time I've not had to dance. It sounds strange as it is what people know I do but what it has given me is the opportunity to concentrate on the singing and acting, which I really love."

