Strictly star Neil Jones reveals the change he's making to appearance

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones is always being photographed, and to ensure that he has the perfect smile, the pro dancer revealed that he has decided to get braces. While chatting to HELLO! at the Star Women Awards on Tuesday afternoon, Neil said: "Sorry, I've just got braces so I feel like I've got the biggest lisp going – it's invisible though!" The dancer was joined by his wife Katya Jones at the star-studded event, which celebrated remarkable women who had made a positive impact to other people's lives. Neil and Katya were particularly proud of their Strictly co-star Amy Dowden, who was awarded the Raising Awareness Award, after she spoke openly about Crohn's Disease, which she suffers from.

Chatting to Gaby Roslin at the event, Neil said: "I think it's so important that we are always supporting and always being positive. There is so much negativity in life that it's really great that we can go out there and see everyone being positive about everything." Katya added: "I think it's so nice to amazing women, for Strictly for example, us girls are so tight and supportive of each other, and it makes us grow and give us power rather than negativity. I am looking forward to seeing how girl power is going to shine today."

The star-studded event took place at 30 Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge, London, and was attended by many famous faces and royalty, including Sarah, Duchess of York, who received the Inspiration of the Year award for her incredible charity work including being founder patron of Street Child. Lady Frederick Windsor was also present, along with Spice Girl Mel B, fresh from her comeback Spice World tour, who accepted the Campaigner of the Year award from her work helping survivors of domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, the HELLO! Star mum prize was given to Eula Valentine, in honour of founding The Merton Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia Group (MSCTG). Model, author and body positive activist Charli Howard was given the Fashion Game-Changer Award – which was voted for by readers of HELLO! and Hello Fashion Monthly. Faye Savory won the Hello to Kindness prize, which was voted for by HELLO! readers in an online poll. Faye was chosen for her work setting up business BearHug gift boxes, which are designed to deliver all the comfort of a hug when you can’t be there in person. Members of the Hubb Community kitchen won the Community Award for their incredible community spirit following the Grenfell tragedy.

Full coverage of the Star Women awards and videos of the incredible winners will be online later this week and in next week’s edition of HELLO! magazine.