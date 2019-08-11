Exclusive: Meet the seven celebrities who have shared their personal experience with menopause Such inspiring women!

Seven of our most inspiring and popular TV presenters, entrepreneurs and sportswomen have opened up about their experience of the menopause in an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! Louise Minchin, Meg Matthews, Trisha Goddard, Kay Burley, Andrea McLean, Liz Earle and Sharron Davies came together to swap stories and discuss one of the hottest health topics of the moment, as well as celebrate midlife.

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, 50, admits that the temperature at work has been adjusted to accommodate her hot flushes. "The studio is really cold now – we have the ‘Louise’ setting on the air conditioning". An accomplished triathlete, she added: "I certainly feel better and stronger than I did in my 20s, 30s and 40s. I might have wrinkles, but I’ve got muscles."

Three of the inspiring women who have spoken about the menopause

Sky News broadcaster and journalist Kay Burley, 58, also talked about how she deals with her hot flushes at work. "I didn’t used to talk about it but the young boys in the office would get embarrassed and think, 'Why is she so hot and bothered?' Now I tell them: ‘Just having a power surge – it’ll be gone in a minute.'" She also believes that, "There is no better time in history for women of our age now."

Chat show host Trisha Goddard, 60, who went through the menopause at 50 as a result of chemotherapy treatment she received for breast cancer, is also enjoying this time in her life. "I’m not scared to try new things and I’m glad I’ve kept my body strong. I hike, I rollerblade, run and don’t sweat the small stuff, and that’s a combination of age and giving thanks." Meanwhile, the daughter of activist and entrepreneur Meg Matthews, 53, thinks her mum talks about it too much. "My daughter Anais [with Meg’s ex-husband Noel Gallagher] has heard non-stop about it and now rolls her eyes," Meg tells HELLO! "She’s like, .Oh God, here we go again, she’s off.'"

