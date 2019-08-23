Lorraine Kelly shares gorgeous poolside snap from Indian holiday Wish we were there!

Lorraine Kelly is giving us major holiday envy! The daytime TV presenter has posted an idyllic snap from the pool in Jaipur, showing off her very relaxing surroundings as she sunbathed and frolicked in the water. The 59-year-old looked fabulous as she soaked up the rays in a white bikini and revealed: "So now chilling in #jaipur. Spoiled rotten. They give you ice lollies at the poolside. #jaipur #rajasthan #india #amazing."

Lorraine's post comes just days after she showed off her fabulous bikini body in a white two-piece. The mother-of-one, who is holidaying with her husband Steve, uploaded another poolside snap and captioned it: "In the most AMAZING place @shahpurabagh – an absolute gem. Chilling by the pool. #nofilter #rajasthan #india #bliss #loveit #happy."

Lorraine is having a very relaxing holiday in India

Unsurprisingly, Lorraine's post proved to be a big hit with fans. "Lorraine, you are an inspiration to all us women. Just because we are getting older doesn't mean we can't look good. Age is just a number and we should strive to look the best we can when we can. You always look effortlessly amazing," one wrote. A second added: "My friends were gobsmacked when I said I was wearing a bikini at the age of 50! Get them bellies out mature ladies, stretch marks and all! X."

MORE: Meet Prince Harry and Meghan's all-female dream team

She showed off her fabulous bikini body

The Glasgow-born star, whose TV show is being fronted by Christine Lampard while she is away, was also joined by her daughter Rosie on holiday. But Rosie appears to be back in Singapore where she is based for work.

MORE: Michelle Keegan stuns in a dreamy white denim dress

Lorraine has previously opened up about how proud she is of her daughter. Talking to Prima magazine, the TV star said: "She was 21 when she moved to the other side of the world for work and is embracing a new culture in Singapore. She's being an independent woman doing amazing things." Lorraine added: "It's hard when children leave home anyway, but luckily her lunch hour is 6am for me so I can FaceTime her while I'm getting my hair done."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.