Lorraine Kelly shows off her incredible bikini body on her Indian holiday The TV star is soaking up the sun with her husband and daughter

Lorraine Kelly is currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in India with her husband Steve and their daughter Rosie. And on Monday, the TV presenter shared a candid snapshot from their family break, uploading a gorgeous photo on Instagram showing her posing in a swimming pool in her bikini. Lorraine, 59, beamed for the camera in a white two-piece, featuring a halterneck top, which she teamed with a pair of black Raybans. She wore her hair pulled back away from her face. "In the most AMAZING place @shahpurabagh – an absolute gem," she captioned the snapshot. "Chilling by the pool. #nofilter #rajasthan #india #bliss #loveit #happy."

Lorraine Kelly wowed her Instagram followers with a bikini photo

Unsurprisingly, Lorraine's post proved to be a big hit with fans. "Lorraine, you are an inspiration to all us women. Just because we are getting older doesn’t mean we can't look good. Age is just a number and we should strive to look the best we can when we can. You always look effortlessly amazing," one wrote. "Looking fabulous!" a second added. "My friends were gobsmacked when I said I was wearing a bikini at the age of 50! Get them bellies out mature ladies, stretch marks and all! X." A third commented: "Going natural and showing a real woman's body like many 'celebrities' wouldn't. Serious kudos Lorraine."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares rare photo of her parents on milestone wedding anniversary

The TV star is currently on holiday in India with husband Steve and daughter Rosie

The Glasgow-born star, whose TV show is being fronted by Christine Lampard while she is away, has been sharing numerous photos from her one-in-a-lifetime family trip on Instagram. The trio began their break in Mumbai, before travelling to Rajasthan. Other stopovers have included the city of Udapuir and the village of Narlai, where they saw a leopard Lorraine couldn't resist taking a photo of.

Lorraine has been ticking off lots of exciting experiences and trips ahead of her 60th birthday in November, and this certainly appears to be a bucket list adventure. It will also allow Lorraine and Steve to spend more quality time with their only daughter, who now lives and works in Singapore.