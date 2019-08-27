Davina McCall shares makeup-free photo as she sets the record straight about her social media posts The star revealed her reality wasn't what it might seem on Instagram…

Davina McCall is known for her love of fitness and often shares motivating pictures of herself working out on her Instagram account. But on Monday, the TV presenter set the record straight on Instagram as she wanted to reassure her followers that while it might seem that she spends her life exercising, it isn't quite the case. Posting a gorgeous makeup-free photo of herself relaxing in bed, Davina wrote: "Ok . So I just wanted to say that I do not spend my entire life working out! I know my Insta would have you believe that ... but I hope that, just like others inspire me on this platform, I might inspire or motivate someone by sharing my love of fitness."

Davina McCall set the record straight about her fitness routine

The star continued: "Having said that.. today I am motivating you to also have rest days. I am in bed. Where I will be staying for a while! Have a lovely day." Many of Davina's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Can't be a warrior if you don't rest," while another wrote: "Rest is part of fitness too. You're inspiring and motivating me to up the anti (I'm nearly 50) dear god! And have set myself a challenge to be fitter, healthier as the year rolls on. Thanks Davina!" A third added: "Enjoy your rest day! You're right.. they're great and necessary to. And then it's always great to get back to the workouts!"

The TV presenter has an incredible figure

The day before, Davina had shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini which showcased her incredible figure. "Shameless bikini selfie end of," she captioned the post. In an interview with YOU magazine, Davina recently opened up about why fitness is so important to her. "I see my fitness now not just as a vanity project, I see it as a 'stay alive as long as you can' project," she said. "I think when you’re in your 20s and 30s, you’re not thinking about it in those terms. You’re thinking, 'I want to be able to wear a strapless dress and for my arms to not wibble wobble.' When you get to 50 it’s more, 'I don’t want to get heart disease, I want to keep my cholesterol low, I want my blood pressure to be good.'"

