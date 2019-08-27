The royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte are enjoying spending quality time with in Balmoral Too cute!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Balmoral ahead of the start of the new school term, and they are having the best time! Not only can the royal children run around the sprawling acres of ground on the Queen's estate with maximum privacy, but for George and Charlotte, there are two playdates who have joined them on their holiday – their older cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips. Peter and Autumn Phillips were spotted with their daughters getting out of the car on the estate, and also joined Prince William, Kate and the Queen at church on Sunday.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are having fun in Balmoral

George and Charlotte get on extremely well with Savannah and Isla, and the royal cousins have made headlines on a number of occasions after getting up to mischief at events. Savannah memorably told George to be quiet at Trooping the Colour in 2018, and kept the future King entertained at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding as they undertook their roles in the young bridal party. Last year William and Kate timed their trip up to Balmoral at the same time as Peter and Autumn, where George and Savannah even went on their first ever grouse shoot, along with Mike and Zara Tindall and cousins Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

The royals are joined by cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips

The Cambridge family arrived in Balmoral on Thursday. They were pictured along with royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo disembarking the 8:45am FlyBe flight from Norwich to Aberdeen. Video footage which was obtained by the MailOnline showed William walking from the plane with George and Charlotte, while Kate carried Louis in her arms as she walked alongside Maria. A passenger on the plane told MailOnline: "The family were sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were non the wiser. No one knew they were on the flight. Later on I realised that Kate's mother was sat a few rows in front of me."

Balmoral is where the Queen and her family can truly relax and be themselves. Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has declared that 'Granny' is most happy in the Highlands, saying: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run." Speaking on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, she added: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

