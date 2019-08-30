Zoe Sugg films her own smear test to encourage women to book their appointments A smear test is nothing to be embarrassed about

A smear test can be an uncomfortable subject for many women. According to the NHS one in three don't attend a cervical screening due to a fear of embarrassment. But YouTube sensation Zoe Sugg wants to help put your mind at ease – by filming her own.

The procedure takes less than three minutes

The vlogger, who is also the older sister of Strictly’s Joe Sugg, shared her experience on Friday with her 16.8 million followers – everything from discussing the procedure with a nurse, to having the test itself – which only took 48 seconds – was filmed. Ahead of her smear, Zoe shared the reason behind her decision to film her it with her followers, she said: "I had a meeting at the beginning of the year with Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust and it was really eye-opening. It was one of those meetings where I asked if there was anything I could do to help encourage more women to book in their smear tests, or make people feel a little bit more at ease when they get their letter through the post, and I came up with the idea that I could actually film it."

Zoe began the session by asking her nurse, Jenny, questions that flooded in from her Instagram followers, including topics ranging from the size of speculums to the HPV vaccine. The 29-year-old also addressed the question how smear tests happen and at what age women begin going for appointments. The nurse tells Zoe that when you hit 24.5 years, the NHS sends an invite letter to women in preparation for when they hit 25.

Zoe is trying to help put women at ease - book your smear test

For those who are unsure, and you're not alone, cervical screening is simply the process of taking a sample of cells from your cervix for examination. Using a microscope, any changes or abnormalities in the cells that might develop into cancer in the future can be detected and can be removed and monitored through further treatment. For more information, or to book a smear test, click here.

