X Factor's Lucy Spraggan looks almost unrecognisable after revealing dramatic weight loss See her incredible body transformation below!

Former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan has surprised viewers after revealing her dramatic weight loss on Tuesday's episode of Lorraine. During her chat with stand-in host Christine Lampard, Lucy confessed her body transformation was down to a lifestyle overhaul. "I'm quite good at doing things to an excess," she explained. "I'm not drinking at all at the moment so that makes a big difference. But with regards to weight loss, beer bread and biscuits for me, I had to knock them on the head."

Lucy Spraggan showed off her weight loss on Lorraine

The 28-year-old, who found fame after appearing on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012 alongside Rylan Clark-Neal and James Arthur, admitted her weight loss has had a positive effect on her mental health. "I feel much better," she added. "I think I was in a really bad place for quite a long time. I've always been very open about it, and I think looking back at pictures of me before, physically I could see that I was in a really bad place."

MORE: Lucy Spraggan celebrates after being approved to be foster carer with wife

Lucy, who is currently promoting her fifth album Today Was A Good Day, confessed her positive attitude towards her own issues helped her despite suffering some bad days. The singer continued: "It's just important to realise how you feel. Some days are awful, and it is easy to go to bed thinking that. It's hard to go to bed and say, 'I made it through today and that's a successful thing.'"

MORE: Louise Redknapp reminisces about her summer with 'the loves of her life'

Since her time on X Factor, Lucy has since enjoyed success with her self-penned singles and has even performed at Glastonbury - twice! She married wife Georgina Gordon in 2016, and together the pair have fostered a dozen children. In 2016, Lucy opened up starting a family during an appearance on Loose Women, confessing: "It's the next thing on the cards… There's so many different ways to think about it, like how to do it and stuff. You can go and meet people at fertility clinics and see what’s happening. We’re not sure yet. Maybe a friend."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.