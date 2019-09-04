Olympic champion Laura Kenny reveals getting back to exercise made her a better mum Laura's son Albert recently turned two

Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny has opened up about her journey getting back to exercise after becoming a mum to her son Albert. The four-time champion and her cyclist husband Jason Kenny welcomed Albert in August 2017 and while, of course, the couple were enjoying their time as new parents, mum Laura found getting back to exercise made her a "better mum."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Laura said: "I was doing just ten minutes, literally on the bike in the garage … It made me feel a lot more normal." The athlete also spoke about how it can be difficult for new mums to return to an exercise routine, but there are simple and effective ways to get back into fitness. She advised: "I'd say start slowly and then just build up from there. There's lots of things … on the internet that are really easy and you can just get them off your phone, and you can just do them, even when your little one's asleep."

Laura and Jason recently celebrated their son Albert's second birthday

As well as benefiting Laura as a new mum, it also had benefits for the whole family. "It made me a better mum by just going out there … I just felt it just gave me a bit of time for me, and I don't think you should feel guilty for thinking you need that." We couldn't agree more, Laura!

And it's not just mum's that Laura is keen to inspire to get into fitness, she's eager to get the whole nation moving. Laura recently took part in the #IAmTeamGB Sports Day at Westfield London, in order to inspire the nation to join the campaign and get moving.

Laura recently took part in the I Am Team GB Sports Day

Speaking to HELLO! after the event, Laura spoke of the success of the event and how younger people are less active. "I think children are getting less active definitely … and so I think anything to help promote the younger generation being more active is like a positive thing." We're off to grab our bike!

