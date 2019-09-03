Courteney Cox praised for raising awareness of life-threatening health disorder The Friends star has spoken out on social media

Courteney Cox has used her profile to help raise awareness of the rare life-threatening disorder that her friend suffers from called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The Friends star shared a heartbreaking video on her Instagram account which was from EB Research Partnership - a charity that is working towards treating and curing the condition. In the footage a little boy caleld Eli Meyer explained his condition to viewers, telling them: "It is a rare condition and sometimes it hurts. I want everyone to know that if someone looks different to you then you should still come and say hi. The more we understand each other the better the world will be."

Courteney Cox shared a video to raise awareness of EB

EB is a series of life-threatening genetic disorders that affect the body's skin. Those who suffer from it lack vital proteins that blind the skin's two layers together, resulting in the skin tearing apart and forming blisters. This is extremely painful and results in wounds that may never heal. The cause is close to Courteney's heart as she revealed that her friend Brandon suffers from the condition. Alongside the video, she wrote: "Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that affects many... including my friend @bdog2k19. Visit @ebmrf, and @ebresearch or share a video of yourself waving using the hashtag #comesayhi to spread awareness and find a cure for EB!"

The Friends star has been helping to raise awareness of EB for over a decade

Many of Courteney's followers were full of praise for the actress for using her platform to help such a vital cause, with one writing: "The fact that you use you use platform for good really shows what kind of person you are. Absolutely incredible," while another wrote: "He's so cute, I’m so glad you shared this. I hope more people will learn and know about EB. It’s something everyone should know. Thank you for sharing." A third added: "I did a nursing care plan for school on a patient with EB. It broke my heart. Sending so much love to this beautiful child."

Courteney has been raising awareness of EB for over a decade, and in 2015 she told PEOPLE that her friend's son was born with the condition. She said: "My friend's son was born with EB. I've been part of it since then. He's 11 now. There is no cure for this disease. It's just such a horrible thing." She added: "You have no choice to feel for these kids. The disease is very rare so need to bring awareness."

