Molly-Mae Hague's most unflattering photos have gone viral and seriously, this vile bullying has to stop

Can't everyone just leave Molly-Mae Hague alone? Yes, I get that some people might be envious of her overnight success after Love Island, or her attractiveness, but bullying the 20-year-old – yes, let's all just remind ourselves that she is only 20 years old – is not going to solve that particular bitterness.

I knew that the influencer was heavily criticised during her time in the villa – predominantly people calling her 'fake' – but the trolling and the bullying is getting worse and worse. Something just popped up on my Twitter feed that horrified me – an entire thread, liked thousands of times, dedicated to hundreds of 'bad' pictures of Molly-Mae. WTH?!

One: What has the world come to? And two: Why do people care enough to do it? And three: Why would anyone actually want to make someone they don't know feel bad? I heavily suspect that it's an effort to make themselves feel better, unfortunately, and while that is sad in itself, projecting onto someone else absolutely isn't the answer.

Or perhaps people are doing it to be funny… Maybe my sense of humour is off but I don't think taking screenshots of a girl mid-video and posting them with crying laughing emojis is the epitome of hilarity.

Whichever reason it is that this girl is so heavily trolled, I really hope it stops. I'm a 31-year-old woman and I cannot even imagine having that level of negativity levelled at me. I'd be a miserable wreck. At 20, I honestly don't know how I would cope.

Luckily, Molly-Mae is now working on an anti-trolling project to demonstrate how damaging their social media comments can be. "You can't get away from it. I read every single comment that comes through my inbox, I read every single tweet," the star told the Daily Mirror.

"I'm very thick-skinned so it doesn't get to me but I know someone who is less so really could be because some of the things that are said to me are vile. I was petrified to get my phone back because I knew people had been saying I was fake and accusing me of just wanting the money and my sister had kind of given me a heads up when she came in that it was pretty bad.

"You'd think they'd understand better than anyone else, you just wouldn't think that would be a thing, you'd think celebrities would understand what it feels like."

Molly's new anti-bullying project will explore what it's like to be an influencer and the negative sides of living life in the public eye – especially when it comes to online trolls.

Fingers crossed the project takes off and manages to silence some of those horrible keyboard warriors once and for all!