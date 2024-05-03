I tried Molly Smith's new at-home fitness plan – here’s my review

Love Island All Stars' Molly Smith is a known fitness fanatic and following her win with partner Tom Clare, she’s launched her latest career endeavour – this time in the world of fitness.

Aiming to help people achieve their health goals and get in shape for summer, Move with Molly offers three fitness plans.

At the beginning of this year, I made it my mission to become fitter and healthier after having an indulgent 2023 and wanting to find new avenues to support my mental health and wellbeing – and exercise seemed the obvious answer.

I signed up to my local swimming pool and gym and have since become a frequent attendee. I’ve enjoyed getting back into fitness and am always after new exercises to add to my routine so when I got the opportunity to try out Move with Molly, I jumped at the chance.

What are the different Move with Molly plans?

Upon signing up, you can choose from either a gym plan (£39.99), a home plan (£39.99) or a double gym and home plan (usually £69.99, currently £39.99) – which feature Molly’s tutorials with her expert trainers every step of the way. Each plan also offers nutrition advice and a progress report so you can track your results.

Molly's workout videos also feature her team of expert personal trainers

How did my trial go?

After some deliberation, I decided to embark on the home plan as this featured circuit training which I’ve never done before and wanted to try.

I’m certainly no expert when it comes to fitness so I was comforted by the idea that I’d have easy-to-follow videos as well as the opportunity to join an online community specifically with the Move with Molly members for support.

I was also supplied with a 2-week balanced nutrition plan which gave me great inspiration for my meals and offered some new and interesting options in the platform's online recipe bank. Armed and ready, it was time for my first exercise session.

I made a yogurt parfait using one of Molly's recipes

Squats, mountain climbers, stretching - I did it all. With each session lasting only 20-30 minutes, I found it very easy to slot into my day at the most convenient time which made me more consistent in my exercise. Molly advises this is key to achieving your fitness goals.

Catering mainly to a full body workout, the sessions were easy to follow - and allowed time for breaks in between each exercise, which I definitely needed!

What other types of workouts are included in the plan?

This depends on what plan you choose. Whilst the home plan included circuit training and using lightweight dumbbells for full body and some core training, the gym plan includes more gym equipment and varies between full body, core, upper body and lower body exercises.

If you feel apprehensive about exercise and fitness because you don't know where to begin, Move with Molly is a great programme to follow.

Get expert advice from Molly's PTs

Compared to your average personal training sessions, this service is incredibly affordable and I love how you can cater your plan to your lifestyle.

Overall, I would certainly recommend Move with Molly to help you achieve your fitness goals this summer.

