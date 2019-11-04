Lisa Faulkner shares first look at her wedding ring - and reveals where she got it from Lisa married the MasterChef judge in October

Lisa Faulkner married MasterChef judge John Torode in a star-studded wedding in October, and on Monday, she shared a first look of her wedding ring. Taking to Instagram, the newlywed posted a gorgeous picture of her hands and a close-up look of the gold band, which sat underneath her sparkly engagement ring. Accompanying the photo, Lisa wrote: "I've never been one to look after my hands and especially not my nails but since I got engaged and then married I'm trying to look after them!!" The star then went on to thank her manicurist, adding: "Thank you for helping me and doing such a lovely manicure @finishingtouchbarnet."

After a fan asked the former EastEnders actress in the comments section of her post where her wedding ring was from, she responded, writing: "It's from Triggs jewellers in Enfield. They were so lovely and made it to fit under my [engagement] ring." Other followers complimented Lisa's wedding ring design, with one writing: "Beautiful rings, congratulations," while another added: "Your ring is so pretty."

Lisa and John's wedding celebrations were held over two days at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. John shared a photo of himself from the evening wearing Lisa's bridal crown. On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins, sang during the ceremony. Other well-known faces at the wedding included Angela Griffin, Gregg Wallace, and Tamzin Outhwaite.

It is not yet known when Lisa and John will go off on their honeymoon, as the pair have had to return to London following their wedding due to work commitments. On Tuesday evening, MasterChef judge John attended the Young Chef and Young Waiter Awards in central London to help present some of the prizes to the winners. The event has a special place in his heart as he has won the accolade himself in the past, which led to his successful career. While on stage, John's co-host joked that he had "sacrificed his honeymoon" to be there for the event.

