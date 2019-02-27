Gemma Atkinson reveals post-pregnancy weight loss goals and current weight gain The former Emmerdale actress gave an honest account about her pregnancy

Gemma Atkinson is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Gorka Marquez, and she couldn’t be more thrilled. And while she is embracing the changes that are happening to her body, the fitness enthusiast has admitted that she has also found it slightly difficult not having any control of her body anymore. In a lengthy Instagram post, Gemma opened up about her weight gain, and her plans to get back into shape after her baby's arrival. She said: "At present I'm not in what I'd consider 'my perfect shape' I've gained 11 Ibs. My bra size has increased by 2 cup sizes (Gorks is well chuffed), my cellulite has increased (thanks estrogen) and I've counted a few extra stretch my ass."

Gemma Atkinson opened up about her pregnancy weight gain

The former Emmerdale actress added that despite the changes, she "actually loves my body more than ever." She wrote: "Of course I'd be lying if I said the changes in my body weren't scary, and I did have a moan to Gorka early on about gaining weight, especially coming from a place of always being in control of my body. The bigger picture though is so much more important!" Gemma continued to talk about how she is still training through her pregnancy, and is finding solace by reading messages from other mums who have written about their own body changes.

Gemma and Strictly star Gorka Marquez are expecting their first baby

Gemma also wrote that she would be taking her training slowly after having her baby, and wouldn’t put herself under any pressure to hit any weight targets. "Slow and steady always wins long term," she stressed. Fellow pregnant women were full of praise for the former soap star's honest account, and many took the time to thank her in the comments section of the post. One wrote: "Your voice is so important," while another said: "I'm a mum-to-be and I think you've said this beautifully." A third added: "You're an inspiration hunny and good for you."

Gemma and Gorka announced they are expecting their first child together in early February. Taking to their Instagram pages, the couple shared a picture of their pet dogs with lovely signposts on their necks to confirm the happy news. Gemma wrote: "And what amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez." Gorka, 28, added: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez. Norm and Ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties."

