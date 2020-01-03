Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham always looks amazing, often modelling elegant pieces from her own label. She famously exercises each day before her children are up to maintain her svelte physique and inspired a host of celebrity copycat photos of that flexible high leg pose – so the star's latest comments on her figure come as a surprise. It seems, like many of us, that Victoria has struggled with her body image over the years, but now at age 45, is finally at peace with her figure. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the mum-of-four has spoken openly about her body.

Victoria said: "Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right." The star added that with four children and her husband David Beckham, she is content and is now happy with her body. Growing up, she said, "you obsess over the silliest of things".

Photo: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The designer likes to share updates on her home life with her fans on social media, yet we rarely hear Victoria talk about her own figure. In the interview, Victoria explains that her priorities these days are her business and family. She told the magazine that while she starts the day early with a workout, there is always one parent around to do the school runs and the family all eat supper together at 6pm.

Victoria and husband David

In 2019, Victoria told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine that her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running". She says: "That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes." This is followed by a session with a personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core."

The busy mum doesn’t indulge even after her two-hour workouts, instead choosing to drink apple cider vinegar each morning and eats homemade cereal or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

