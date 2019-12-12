Just how does she do it? Fashion designer, former Spice Girl, model and all-round supermum Victoria Beckham has shared a new photo on her Instagram page of herself looking seriously toned as she poses in a fitness studio. Victoria said: "Early morning workout. @tracyandersonmethod Sharing my top fitness and wellness tips for the holiday on #worldofVB this week xx VB." Ooh, we're excited about that! In the snap, Victoria wears a very cool outfit: white leggings and a matching white sports bra which appear to be from her Reebok X Victoria Beckham range with coordinating white trainers. She almost blends in with the all-white room!

Well, we don't know about you, but white is not our first colour choice for exercise clobber. Black is the forgiving, slimming hue for gym-going – we all know that. Victoria poses sitting on the floor revealing her toned abs and arms and looks extremely tanned. The star wore her trademark cap which has been her go-to accessory since her Spice Girl days… great for throwing on messy bed hair!

Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria's followers loved her workout look, with one telling the mum-of-four: "Love this, you look amazing." Another said: "My inspiration! 4 children (I have 3!), wife, businesswoman, beauty mogul and still find time to workout and look this good."

One fan complimented Victoria on her outfit, saying: "Love the high waisted pants. What brand are they? Looking amazing as always." And another follower wrote a funny comment: "All I’ve done is an early morning crumpet." We can relate.

Victoria and Tracy Anderson Photo credit: Instagram / Tracy Anderson

Victoria is just one of a host of celebrities who follow the Tracy Anderson Method. The likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Robert Downey Jr are also fans of the workout programme which helps target your problems areas and changes up your individual exercises every 10 days. If it means getting a bod like VB's, we're interested…