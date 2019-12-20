We really feel for Vogue Williams. The down-to-earth TV presenter and model is always so positive about her body on her Instagram page, and after giving birth to adorable Theodore in September 2018, has bounced back into incredible shape thanks to her healthy and active lifestyle. The wife of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, Vogue makes the rest of us look like wobbly couch potatoes quite frankly, so we were shocked to read the star is the victim of nasty online trolls over her bikini body. Not surprisingly, Vogue was upset about the negative comments she received over the most minuscule amount of cellulite – which is totally NORMAL as women age.

Alongside the holiday snaps of herself paddleboarding on holiday in a pink bikini, Vogue wrote: "Today I cried about my body, something I haven’t done in quite some time because I had gotten to a point where I was happy with myself. These pictures were taken when we were at the beach, you can’t stop paps but I get it comes with what we do. What I can’t stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs."

Vogue continued: "I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me. For a second I forgot how body positive I am, how happy I am in general and stupidly I allowed this to upset me. I just think that commenting on anyone’s body or appearance is so pointless and low. We are all different, none of us are flawless but that is what actually makes us flawless! Let’s be kinder to each other... PS I’m back to loving my bod, cellulite and all."

You go, girl! Did any of these people commenting mention Vogue's super toned tummy? Probably not. We're so sad that someone as stunning and physically fit as Vogue can be a victim of body shaming, particularly after having a child. It shows there's even more need for our #hellotokindness campaign, which HELLO! launched in early 2019.

Vogue's famous friends rushed to offer their support. Her husband Spencer wrote: "Wouldn’t have married you if you weren’t red hot..." and Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo posted, "Vogue- you look out of control amazing!!!!! Jealousy is a very horrible thing!!!" Another former MIC star, Millie Mackintosh, told Vogue: "You look incredible! I feel seriously sorry for the trolls they are pathetic losers xx."

Giovanna Fletcher said: "Can we have a quick show of hands from those with cellulite please? I’m pretty sure it’s not saved for the few but given to the masses (and sadly airbrushed out by the many). Your body is a wonder AND IT GREW YOU A HUMAN! Big love! Xxx."

Pussycat Doll and former Strictly star Ashley Roberts wrote: "You gorge woman," while Olivia Buckland said, "Honestly I hate those comment sections. Your body is, but more importantly you are god damn amazing! I feel you though, sometimes they just get you. They’re so irrelevant though, must be so bored & sad to write things like that. Sending 💕."

We agree with all of Vogue's celebrity friends. Here's to a much kinder Christmas everyone!