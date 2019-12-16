Presenter Davina McCall looks amazing in new yoga photo - and her fitness outfit is so cool Everyone say 'om'

Davina McCall loves to keep fit and often shares updates on her workouts on Instagram. Now the TV presenter has posted a snap of herself doing yoga, and we have to say, she looks amazing! The star looks, toned, tanned and in all-round fantastic shape. Davina shared the picture to tell fans about her new very clever yoga mats (we want one!). She wrote: "Namast !! My yoga mats have printed guides at the edges and centre to let u know of your positioning on the mat… clever eh?! Helping u nail those all important yoga poses and streeeetches...and if you forget the difference between a downward dog and a chair pose don’t worry!!! Key poses are printed along with the mat if they slip your mind…"

Anyone who's practised yoga will know it can be tricky to get those positions right – cobra, fish pose, the cat – it can be a minefield! You can pick up said mat for £24.99 on Amazon, where the star sells her Fitness by Davina range.

Photo: Instagram / Davina McCall

We'd also like to receive Davina's exact workout outfit in our Christmas stocking too; we love her pink, grey and black patterned leggings with matching grey sports bra. The former Big Brother host's followers were also mad on her fitness getup, with one saying: "I love your leggings." There were plenty of compliments for Davina's svelte physique too, as one fan wrote: "You look SO good xx."

And, like us, many were taken with her clever yoga mat design. "What a fantastic idea! On my Christmas list now," said a fan. "Such a good idea! I can never tell if I’m lying in a wonky position," and "Love this. I’m considering taking up yoga," wrote two more followers.

Davina also made us chuckle with a video she posted, as she struggled to record the perfect clip following a run. She wrote: "Message to self....just record it and send it... the message isn’t “look how great I look and sound after a run” it’s “I’ve done a run” So. I’ve done a run. I have serious lung burn which I have grown to love."

We're not sure about the lung burn part, but Davina's inspiring us to be more active this festive period.

