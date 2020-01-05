Maura Higgins looks unrecognisable in incredible throwback photos: see her transformation

Maura Higgins shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she wowed fans with her glamorous looks and incredible figure. But just like the rest of us, Maura looked almost unrecognisable during her teenage years. In June, old school photos of the star were published in The Sun, which had been taken ten years ago. The 28-year-old was pictured with a thick fringe and large earrings, and wore her hair tied up in a ponytail. The star also rocked a heavy black eyeliner and a nude lipstick. Nowadays, the Irish native is renowned for her long, brunette hair, which she more often than not styles in loose waves. Most recently, the star recreated a photo of herself from her childhood, where she wore minimal makeup and looked incredibly fresh-faced.

Maura Higgins as a child

It wasn't just Maura's appearance that had changed, but her body too. The star admitted to losing weight in a grueling six-week body transformation, although her mum Sharon was forced to deny on her daughter's behalf that she had undergone the knife. Talking to The Sun, she said: "She's 28 now. She has matured. She has never got plastic surgery ever. The only thing she ever got done – and she never hid it, she had it up on her own Instagram – was she got some lip filler. Because she had quite thin lips."

The Dancing on Ice star recreated her childhood photo

Maura's life has transformed as well since she left the villa. Not only did she find love with fellow contestant Curtis Pritchard, but she has gone on to find success in a new TV career. The star is a regular on This Morning, and enjoyed going for Christmas dinner with the stars of the ITV daytime show at the beginning of December. Now, she is getting ready to compete in the new series of Dancing on Ice, which kicks off on Sunday.

The reality star has been partnered with professional skater Alexander Demetrious, and has been sharing photos of their rehearsals ahead of the live show. At a recent press day, Maura chatted to press including HELLO! about how she will cope with any criticism from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. "It'll be nice to see what they say," she said. "What they notice what you're good at."

