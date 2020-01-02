Victoria Beckham is mostly seen in tailored trousers, pencil skirts and structured dresses, so when the former Spice Girl dons a pair of jeans, we always sit up and notice! Husband David shared a group picture of the Beckham clan bringing in the new year, and VB looked super chic in her dressed-down attire. She wore a cream blouse that was adorned with calligraphy from her own collection, skinny jeans, and she added a lovely tweed blazer, which brought the whole look together perfectly. David wrote: "Happy New Year from the Beckhams .. 2020 here we go, let’s do this! #thankful #loved #proud @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Speaking of VB and her jeans, the 45-year-old made a surprising confession last year about her own collection of denims - she doesn't wash them! Speaking to Elle in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all."

Get the look! Boyfriend blazer, £255, J.Crew

Also, she doesn't roll them up, Marie Kondo style either. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."

The Beckham clan spent the festive period in the Cotswolds and looked to be having a party before 12am came. Dressing to Impress, Victoria donned a little black number that she shared with her Instagram followers and she jazzed the whole look up with a fabulous red belt, which was fastened at the waist with gold swan motifs. Cute, right? And not wanting to miss out on dressing up, little Harper wore the most adorable pink dress by BonPoint. What a stylish pair! Well you know what they say, you get it from your mumma….

