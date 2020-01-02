Beyoncé and her oldest daughter Blue Ivy had the best night on New Year's Eve as they partied the night away with their famous friends. Pictures of the pair with Megan Thee Stallion have been posted on the US rapper's Instagram account, and fans couldn't believe just how much Blue resembled her famous mum. The little girl had straightened her hair for the evening, and looked older than her years dressed in a sparkly black dress. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Blue Ivy is growing up so fast," while another added: "Look at Blue, she's a mini Bey!" A third added: "Blue is literally the perfect mix of both her parents."

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy partied the night away on NYE

Just before heading out to the party, Beyoncé had gone on a trip down memory lane and shared a montage on Instagram of photos and videos taken over the past twelve months. The star delighted fans after sharing unseen family pictures with Blue, Jay-Z, and her twins, Sir and Rumi. Photos included a sweet snapshot taken at Sir and Rumi's second birthday party, and a holiday picture of Beyoncé and her three children all wearing matching swimsuits. At the end of the montage, the Lemonade singer shared a family photo of them all dressed up for Christmas. Beyoncé and her daughters wore white gowns, while Jay-Z and Sir wore matching tuxedos.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason looks identical to famous dad in new photo

Fans couldn't believe how much Blue looked like her famous mum

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

READ: Friends star Lisa Kudrow looks completely different in new photo

Blue Ivy has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies. She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. The twins, meanwhile, are still too young, as Jay-Z recently explained to Prince Harry while on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in London. When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.