Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans look loved-up in racy pool photo The hot new couple were holidaying in Cabos, Mexico

Nicole Scherzinger looked like the cat who got the cream as she cuddled up to her rugby star beau Thom Evans in Mexico. Packing on the PDA, Thom, 34, shared the poolside snap of the pair on his Instagram, simply captioned with a love heart emoji. The picture marks the new couple's first holiday away together, seeing in the New Year at Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Soaking up the sun, the pair looked tanned and happy in their au-natural snap, with family and friends quick to give their seal of approval. Younger brother, Max Evans, wrote "Olympic beauty" on Thom's page, whilst ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Camilla Dallerup posted: "Gorgeous couple."

Thom and Nicole looked so loved-up in the snap

The Pussycat Dolls singer shared a similar post of herself on holiday, pouting solo in the five-star hotel's luxury pool. Reflecting on her time away, the 41-year-old, posted: "What an incredible new year getaway at @nobuloscabos Such a beautiful and blessed time to reflect and recharge! I'm comin for ya 2020 #NobuLosCabos."

MORE: Exclusive: Rebekah and Jamie Vardy introduce their baby girl!

The X Factor judge and retired Scottish rugby player made their relationship official last week in Los Angeles, posing on the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party. It is understood that the couple first met late last year, when Thom auditioned with fellow rugby friends as group Try Star for The X Factor: Celebrity. Just missing out on a place in the grand finale, Thom was triumphant elsewhere, securing the affections of American beauty Nicole.

The couple were holidaying in Mexico

MORE: Princes William and Harry release emotional statement about their relationship

Appearing on Loose Women in November, the rugby hunk revealed his crush on the singer. "Who wouldn't want to date Nicole? She's gorgeous," he said. A month later, the pair were spotted out and about in London, with things looking more than friendly.

Nicole is no stranger to dating sports stars, having previous relationships with racing star Lewis Hamilton and tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. Thom's love life has included romances with model and radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.