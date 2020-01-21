Karen Hauer reveals painful side effects of Strictly Come Dancing tour The professional dancer is certainly putting her body through its paces

Being a professional dancer is the job of dreams – but it can certainly take its toll on your body, as Karen Hauer knows all too well. The 37-year-old revealed the painful side effects of her gruelling schedule on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour during a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Admitting she had only managed to drag herself out of bed at 10.30am, Karen revealed that her body is "in bits" thanks to her sometimes twice-daily performances.

Speaking into the camera in her hotel room, Karen said: "Had my first day off yesterday from tour and I literally didn't do anything. We travelled to Aberdeen and I'm not going to lie, my body is in pain! My muscles are really sore." She added: "We've been having a crazy amount of shows which is great and the response has been brilliant. It's amazing to be a part of but my back is in bits, pretty much my whole entire body is in bits. It's 10.30am and I just got out of bed, I'm trying to get as much sleep as possible. My spine feels like it's concrete right now."

Karen Hauer's body is in 'pain' following gruelling tour schedule

So far, Karen and some of the other pro dancers and celebrities from the 2019 series have performed six shows in Birmingham and will perform three in Aberdeen, Scotland, before moving onto Leeds for two shows on Friday. They will then perform four shows in Manchester, two in Dublin, three in Belfast, four in Glasgow and four in Nottingham before the final leg of the tour in London, where they will perform five shows.

Making up the Strictly 2020 tour line up are: Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Alex Scott and Neil Jones, Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

