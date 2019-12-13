Strictly Come Dancing's Mike Bushell undergoes facelift after dramatic weight loss The BBC Sports presenter opened up about his decision to have the procedure

Mike Bushell has revealed he has had a lower facelift after feeling self-conscious following his recent weight loss. The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant shed 1.5 stone while competing alongside his professional dance partner Katya Jones, and said he had been left with "flabby loose skin".

In a bid to feel better about his appearance, Mike had a Strawberry Lift, a non-invasive procedure said to have been tried by stars including Lisa Snowdon and Kelly Brook. He told MailOnline of his cosmetic procedure: "I think it's just with Strictly and losing weight I wanted to tidy any flabby loose skin. And I was intrigued by this natural process. I was intrigued to use the Strawberry Lift and not undergo invasive surgery on my chin line. And I wanted to look after my appearance as I approached 54."

Mike Bushell has had a non-invasive face lift after Strictly Come Dancing

A Strawberry Lift uses a laser to help define the cheekbones and chin, promising to lift and tighten the neck and facial jowls. A pain-free and non-invasive procedure, it is said to help reduce fat cells and aid collagen production, with long-lasting results.

Mike's decision to try the procedure comes after he revealed he had lost more than a stone during his gruelling dance rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC Sports presenter, who was the seventh celebrity to leave the 2019 series, said dancing had been "transforming" for him during an appearance on Loose Women in October.

Mike shed 1.5 stone during his time on Strictly

"I like my food, my wine and my beer," he shared. "It just shows how good dancing is for you. Dancing is transforming. I'm standing up straight, I have a different posture - we are a nation of looking down at our mobile phones…"

He was also surprised to see his transformation during an appearance on Strictly's It Takes Two, where host Rylan Clark-Neal told him he looked like "a different guy". When they showed a side-by-side comparison of Mike before and after the show, Katya said: "Look at you! That's amazing!" Mike added: "Honestly, I've changed so much! I didn't recognise the person at the beginning there – a stone and a half there!"

