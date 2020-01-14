Strictly Come Dancing beauty Karen Hauer has switched up her hair once again - and it looks amazing! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the professional dancer shared a short video of her gorgeous pixie cut whilst tagging her stylist. "Fresh cut by my fabulous friend @mitchlumsdenhair," she simply wrote across the post. The 37-year-old often touches up her style as her hair grows, regularly sharing selfies from the salon chair with her social media followers.

Karen Hauer has a brand new look

Over the years, Karen has rocked the bob cut, a quiff with both sides of her head ultra-short and long luscious black hair. Karen previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair, and how she decided to get her new haircut the day after the Strictly final in December 2018. She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

WATCH: At home with Karen Hauer

Meanwhile, Karen has been keeping herself busy since Strictly came to an end for another series. Last month, she announced the launch of her own online fitness programme, which she hopes will help people to get and stay in shape. The star is also teaming up with fellow pro Gorka Marquez on a brand new UK tour in 2020, titled Firedance. "Super excited to announce our Brand New UK Tour 'FIREDANCE' alongside the brilliant @gorka_marquez, it's been a long time plan of ours and we are delighted to share it with you guys," Karen wrote at the time of the announcement. "We can't wait to see you all there!"

