Mark Wright has taken to Instagram to show off the results of his recent weight loss. The TV star shared before-and-after photos taken exactly one month apart, as he opened up about his post-Christmas health kick. "January 2nd - February 2nd. Now I'm not saying in the 1st picture I'm well out of shape but for me I wasn't at my best for sure, plus I had probably just eaten, hence the bloat. December was all about relaxing more, indulging in Christmas food and toning down the regular visits to the gym," Mark, 33, said.

Mark Wright has shown off the results of his weight loss after just one month

"Through January I tried my best to cut down on the indulgent foods and eat a bit more of what I know works better for me. I had 2 weeks in the Caribbean during this time, so couldn't fully go for it, as still wanted plenty of cocktails and to not have to spend EVERY day in the gym. I ate reasonably well and went to the gym around 3/4 times a week."

The star concluded: "January is always a hard time anyway to get straight back in to it after a whole month of Christmas foods and drinks. I personally feel it's too much of a drastic change, so I do what I can. February I will try to go even harder with both my diet and gym workouts so don't feel bad if you haven't started properly yet. Not only physically but mentally I feel so much better! I'm asked frequently about my gym and diet plan so I'm going to post some of the workouts that helped me achieve this change during Jan. I hope I can inspire you to try them and hope you can take something from them. FEBUARY & ONWARDS IS YOUR TIME !! DO IT FOR YOU !! FEEL BETTER, FEEL HEALTHIER !! #TRAINWRIGHT."

Mark and his actress wife Michelle Keegan have recently returned from Jamaica, where they celebrated Mark's 33rd birthday on 20 January. Former TOWIE star Mark shared a sweet snap of the pair cuddling up together to watch the sunset over the water with cocktails in hand. In the heartfelt caption, he said: "Happiness summed up in 1 pic. Living, Laughing, Loving. Jamaica you made my birthday week so special." And the celebrations didn't stop there. Mark later took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself holding a tray full of exotic drinks, joking: "That's what I think of dry Jan," before his sister shared a video of the birthday boy busting out some moves on the dancefloor.