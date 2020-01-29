Natalie Cassidy looked sensational as she hit the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. The 36-year-old EastEnders actress – best known for playing Sonia Fowler in the BBC soap – opted for a tailored suit, completing her androgynous look with a lacy camisole and black court shoes. She complemented her outfit with smokey eye makeup and a nude lip. The well-fitted blazer and trousers really highlighted Natalie's slender frame; she lost an incredible three stone last year, and is clearly maintaining her new healthy lifestyle.

Natalie, who is a mum to two daughters, Joanie, three, and Eliza, eight, saw the weight fall off in 2019 as she embarked on training for the London Marathon, going on to complete the gruelling long-distance running event in five hours, 27 minutes. Natalie told the RunPod podcast: "I have learnt how to eat and how to be comfortable with who I am... You get wiser as you get older and I just feel much more confident and comfortable."

The star was joined on the run by her co-stars Adam Woodyatt, Emma Barton, Jamie Borthwick, Tanya Franks, Kellie Shirley and Jake Wood. They were also accompanied by Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell. The group ran the race in honour of Barbara; their Barbara's Revolutionaries team has raised more than £100,000 for Alzheimer's charities, following th soap legend's devastating diagnosis in 2014.