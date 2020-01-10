Denise Welch is the first to admit that she looks and feels better than she has done for years. The Loose Women panellist shed an incredible two stone in just two months by following the LighterLife diet plan and has managed to keep it off for six years! The 61-year-old admits that she feels more confident than ever in her own skin – and to prove her point, she's shared a stunning new bikini photo. Denise credits her weight loss to LightLife, who she is now an ambassador for, and has made no secret of her battle with her mental health, overeating, and drinking too much.

Last month, she shared a video on Instagram in which she appeared makeup-free and with a towel on her head, saying: "Depression depresses every single emotion that you have so that there is a flatness and a void there… The way I describe it is that the colour goes out of my life. People that I'm around that I love being with, I don't want to be around. Things that I'm looking forward to, I don't want to be part of."

Denise has maintained her weight loss for six years

MORE: Loose Women star Denise Welch confesses her royal theft

While Denise feels more confident in a swimsuit following her weight loss, the star's main priority when it came to losing the pounds was her health. Talking to HELLO!, she previously explained: "I had only put on two stone, but only – for me that's a lot. It's not just the aesthetic aspect but my breathing was impaired, and my osteoarthritis had really flared up. It's not just about looking okay in a bathing costume but it's about the health reasons."

She added: "I've got a lower back problem, and I was told by my osteopath that if I was two stone heavier the problems would be worse. So it's very much the health things as well. I am in a good place and I have a good relationship with my body. It does what it's got to do."

READ: Loose Women star Denise Welch shares message of hope following depression battle

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.