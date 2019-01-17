Phillip Schofield reveals how he's been secretly staying in shape The This Morning host has a core of steal!

Phillip Schofield took part in the ten-year challenge, and fans couldn’t believe how little the This Morning host had changed over the past decade. And this could well be down to his dedicated fitness regime. This week, the dad-of-two revealed on social media that he has been doing Pilates classes for the past six years, and that until now his teacher had kept quiet about working with him. Taking to Instagram, Phillip shared a short video with his instructor Jo Tuffrey, and said: You may or may not know that I have been doing Pilates every week, in fact, with Jo Tuffrey here. I have been doing it for about six years, which is why I have a core of steal."

Phillip added: "Jo is very secretive, and has never told anyone that she's my Pilates teacher, but I am doing it now because she has some videos at Jo Tuffrey.com, and on Instagram." Phillip went on to explain that the first set of videos were aimed particularly at people with the menopause, and joked that they were perfect for him. The star's followers adored finding out that Phillip was a keep Pilates fan, with one writing: "Schofe does Pilates too!" while another said: "How fabulous!" A third added: "No better man Phil to advertise for Jo."

Pilates isn’t just popular with Phillip, but his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby too. The 37-year-old has been wowing with her trimmed-down physique over the past few years, and this was revealed to be as a result of her taking up the popular exercise. Holly's Pilates teacher, Lynne Robinson, spoke to HELLO! about the stars transformation from her curvier hourglass figure into a much slimmer shape, which she said was quite normal. She said: "In ten sessions you'll feel the difference, in 20 you'll see the difference, and in 30 you'll have a new body!"

Lynne worked with Holly for two years after she gave birth to her daughter Belle in 2011, and said that she was a joy to be around. "With Holly, I really enjoyed teaching her, we always made sure we had a bit of a giggle as well, and of course, I would love to think that with everybody I've taught they're still carrying on… The books and the DVD's, they're very steady teaching that you can go back to again and again."

