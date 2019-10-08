This Morning's Doctor Chris bravely reveals heartbreaking battle with depression The This Morning doctor admitted one day with depression feels like an eternity

This Morning's resident doctor Chris Steele bravely opened up to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about his heartbreaking battle with depression during Tuesday's show. The 77-year-old revealed during a segment about antidepressants that he has suffered with the mental illness "a couple of times, quite bad", but it is thanks to antidepressants that he made it through the other side.

He explained: "I've had depression a couple of times, quite bad. The problem is when you start the treatment you're on a low ebb. Most of the treatment takes a few weeks to kick in." He continued: "One day of depression is an eternity, and then another day and another day. The awful thing for me was you have sleep disturbance and can't get off to sleep. You have early morning awakening. It's 4am, it's dark, and you're left with your mind that has dark thoughts. It's very difficult."

Doctor Chris Steele opened up about his battle with depression

The doctor admitted that one major sign which saw him seek help was when he lost interest in his previous passions. "Loss of interest in family, friends, hobbies, reading, work. I found a loss of interest in humour,' he explained. "I love Billy Connolly. Going through this spell of depression I didn't find him funny at all. You just don't care. No interest."

He added: "Antidepressants do work. I'm living proof." Fans were touched by his admission and rallied around to sing his praises on social media. One viewer said: "Thank You Dr Chris for being honest about Antidepressants. Unfortunately some of us will be on them for life and must stop being ashamed as if we were unclean."

