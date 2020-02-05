Eamonn Holmes shared one of his keys to feeling good with fans on Instagram on Wednesday. Many of them agreed that it helps their mental health, too, even though it's something that can be in short supply in the UK at this time of year! The presenter uploaded a photo showing a swathe of clear blue sky, with buildings in the distance and the corner of a bus pulling away. The day looked unseasonably sunny, and that's exactly what prompted the 60-year-old to share the picture, as he revealed in the caption.

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford have been married since 2010

Eamonn wrote: "Just looking at the sky and feeling good. Blue skies are better than a Doctor's prescription to me sometimes. Hope u r feeling The Blue too." He then added three sunshine emojis. The dad-of-four's fans were quick to agree with him about the curative power of good weather, with one commenting: "Hi Eamonn, it's really good to you're feeling good too. I think the darker days have taken their toll but today I'm feeling the blue too."

READ: This Morning star Eamonn Holmes pays heartfelt tribute following sad death of friend

The presenter shared the inspirational message to Instagram on Wednesday

Others added: "Feel good today as the sun is out… I feel spring might be here soon," "Isn't it wonderful to have some sunshine and blue skies makes us feel so good xx," and: "So true Eamonn! spring was definitely in the air today - makes you feel marvellous." TV presenter Kate Thornton also agreed, commenting: "Amen to that." The veteran broadcaster is counting his blessings after saying a sad goodbye to a friend at the weekend. Eamonn returned to Northern Ireland where he paid his respects to BBC Radio Ulster DJ Stephen Clements, who died in January at the age of just 47.

MORE: See inside This Morning stars' Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' house

On Sunday, the This Morning star went to see a billboard in memory of Stephen, which is located in Carrickfergus. Eamonn shared a photo standing in front of a billboard dedicated to the late presenter, which he captioned: "Went to see this tribute to my recently deceased friend and fellow broadcaster Stephen Clements in his hometown of Carrickfergus. Sad it's there but impressive that so many care."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.