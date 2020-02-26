Maya Jama took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the results of all those sit-ups she's been doing, and the TV presenter looks incredible. Alongside a mirror selfie of herself in a bikini, Maya wrote: "Been doing my sit-ups," and now we're tempted to roll out the gym mat. The 25-year-old looked fierce in a bright orange two-piece bikini as she soaked up the Maldives sun.

The Radio 1 host is known for her impeccable style, and the beautiful black dress she wore to the BRITs earlier in February even drew comparisons to Princess Diana's infamous 'revenge dress'. The figure-hugging number from AloNuko worn by Maya featured off-the-shoulder straps, a thigh-high split and a long train, and she teamed it with black silk gloves, matching heels and added a touch of sparkle with diamond accessories. As well as a sparkly bracelet, the star also rocked a black clutch with a statement clasp and delicate drop earrings that were on full display with her dark hair tucked behind her ear.

Maya shared the snap on Instagram

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the likeness of Maya's gown to the one Princess Diana wore back in 1994 that was later dubbed the 'revenge dress.' From the statement off-the-shoulder straps to the velvet material and the fitted silhouette, the similarities are uncanny! The late Princess wore the Christina Stambolian dress to a Serpentine Gallery summer party on the same evening a documentary aired in which Prince Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Maya looked flawless at the BRITs

Posting a video that showed off her outfit on Instagram, Maya wrote: "Back and I’m Better." Delighted with her look, her followers were quick to shower the 25-year-old with compliments, with Ella Balinska writing: "Hold on a hot second," and singer-songwriter Jessie Ware adding: "Alright Jessica rabbit!"

