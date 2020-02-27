Jennifer Lopez changes her appearance with various hairstyles, from her statement bun to long, sleek locks. But on Wednesday, the Hustlers actress was pictured on Instagram in the studio without her hair extensions, and fans adored her natural look. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker's hair was worn down in loose waves, resembling her daughter Emme's gorgeous hair. Fans were full of compliments about the star's look, with one writing: "Love your hair like this," while another wrote: "I love your hair this length, so pretty!" A third added: "Your hair! I'm obsessed!" Jennifer had spent the morning in a music studio in Miami, and had teased some exciting news in the caption of her post. "Back in the studio, workin' on my skills," she wrote.

While Jennifer usually wears her hair extensions, the star showcased her natural length earlier in the year as she modelled for the Versace 2020 campaign. The 50-year-old looked stunning modelling pieces from the fashion brand's Spring Summer 20 collection, and her hair was styled wet and was sleeked back. The star's hair extensions were also removed when she attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards at the beginning of February. Her hair was worn in a middle parting and styled in a sleek, straight do.

Jennifer has had an incredibly busy start to the year. As well as recording new music, the star has been a regular on the red carpet during awards season, and has won several accolades for her role in Hustlers. The singer also co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira at the beginning of February, and was joined on stage by her daughter Emme. There is no end to Jennifer's talents either, as she is currently designing a shoe range for DSW. On Instagram recently, the star shared a picture of herself sitting in her dressing room looking at sketches of various shoe designs, and wrote: "Can't wait to see these babies come to life."

The star's personal life is just as exciting as her work too. Jennifer celebrated her twins' birthday on Saturday, and held a party for them at their family home, complete with ramen and bubble tea stations. Jennifer is also busy planning her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who popped the question last March. While they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, Jennifer and Alex have spoken of their excitement about the upcoming big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, J-Lo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

