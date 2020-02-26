Feeling comfortable in our own skin is often easier said than done. In an age of social media, where filters and airbrushing have become all too familiar, many of us will spend countless hours in pursuit of unrealistic standards of beauty. Are our teeth white enough? Do our lips look full enough? And are we skinny enough? Catching up with HELLO!, Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan, 54, opened up about how turning 50 has helped her to feel happier and more confident in her own skin, as she reveals her most recent and refreshing attitude towards weight loss and body positivity.

Coleen believes in losing weight on your own terms and at your own pace

Speaking to the TV star, we asked Coleen if she had any wellness and fitness tips to share: "You know what - I’d just ditch the scales," she said. "I think the positive thing about getting in your fifties is that all of a sudden you go, 'I really don’t care what you think as long as I’m happy'. My weight at the moment, I’m overweight - I’ll probably lose weight but I’ll do it on my own terms and in my own time and I feel happy in my skin." Placing greater importance on self-care and overall happiness rather than a number on a scale, Coleen’s attitude to weight loss is one which encourages us to work at our own pace and to lose weight because we want to - not because someone else thinks we should.

Coleen is known for being open and honest when discussing diet and weight

Praised for her honesty and openness when it comes to food and dieting, Coleen has often spoken publicly about her struggles with weight. Back in 2016, the mother-of-three appeared emotional on Loose Women after hearing from Dr Christian Jessen that she was three stone overweight. Turning to the audience, she said: "Sometimes you do have to face the truth. Nobody thinks they're as overweight as they are." Deciding to make a change after the revelation, in 2018 Coleen announced that she had since lost three stone by exercising more frequently and walking up to 10,000 steps a day.

