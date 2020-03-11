Myles Stephenson has revealed his dramatic weight loss after spending three weeks in hospital following a near-fatal snowboarding accident. The I'm A Celebrity star suffered several broken ribs, internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen after a nasty fall while on holiday in Andorra last month. Myles took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a shirtless snap of himself, revealing that he is now "80kg of bones" after being bedbound for almost a month.

Myles Stephenson spent three weeks in hospital

The 28-year-old was discharged from hospital on Monday and spent the night in a hotel before flying back to the UK. Sharing two photos on Instagram, Myles thanked his "superhuman" doctor for getting him back on the road to recovery. He wrote: "WERE COMING HOME TOMORROW! Back in hotel now! Long recovery ahead but thank god! & thank you to this man for saving my life. Super Mario became a friend of mine over through this ordeal! What a super human he is & everyone else that fixed me! forever in your debt."

In February, Myles opened up about his injuries while in hospital, explaining on Instagram Stories: "I look a bit worse for wear, don't I? Basically, I broke a few ribs, I ruptured my spleen and have some internal bleeding. That has stopped now, so I'm just chilling here on ICU - it's like a five-star ICU - it's amazing."

Myles injured himself in a snowboarding accident

He continued: "But thank you for all your messages, guys. My mum and the rest of my family are getting me through this. I'm counting my blessings day in, day out. Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace." He added on Twitter: "Hey guys, I'm on the mend slowly but surely. The internal bleeding has stopped and it’s only pain that I have to fight with now. Smiling face with smiling eyes thank you for your messages they mean a lot and your Milo isn’t going anywhere just yet."

